JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South African unions in the coal sector rejected revised wage offers from their employer in ongoing pay talks, officials said on Tuesday.

"All the unions have rejected the offer and the commissioners are still trying to mediate," said Peter Bailey, who is representing the National Union of Mineworkers, the biggest of the four unions, in the talks.

($1 = 13.4604 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)