JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday that wage talks had collapsed in the coal mining sector but it had yet to decide if it would call a strike.

"The talks have completely collapsed," a spokesman for the NUM, the majority union in the sector, told Reuters.

"We have a certificate to strike but have not yet decided on our course of action." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)