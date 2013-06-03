JOHANNESBURG, June 3 Junior coal mining firm Coal of Africa plans to shut its Mooiplaats colliery in South Africa and will begin talks with unions and other parties on potential job cuts, it said on Monday.

"(Coal of Africa) recognises the importance of conserving jobs, but at the same time the need to preserve the company's financial structure and ensure its future sustainability is paramount," Chairman David Brown said in a statement.

The colliery employs nearly 550 people, including 258 contractors.