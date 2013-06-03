GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
JOHANNESBURG, June 3 Junior coal mining firm Coal of Africa plans to shut its Mooiplaats colliery in South Africa and will begin talks with unions and other parties on potential job cuts, it said on Monday.
"(Coal of Africa) recognises the importance of conserving jobs, but at the same time the need to preserve the company's financial structure and ensure its future sustainability is paramount," Chairman David Brown said in a statement.
The colliery employs nearly 550 people, including 258 contractors.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Technology companies have been a driving force behind the U.S. stock market's recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by U.S. corporations.