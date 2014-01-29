Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAPE TOWN Jan 29 South Africa's telecoms regulator on Wednesday halved the fees mobile phone companies can charge rivals to use their network, part of plan to reduce call costs in Africa.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said the costs would be cut to 20 South African cents from 40 cents from March 1.
The costs will be further cut to 10 cents by March 2016, while the costs to fixed lines will also fall over the next three years. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)