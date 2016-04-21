(adds quotes, details)

CAPE TOWN, April 21 Amendments to South Africa's competition law will come into effect on May 1, taking aim against top executives who would face jail time for collusion or taking part in cartel behaviour, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

Africa's most industrialised economy has over the years cracked down on price-fixing cartels in the construction sector and recently investigated steel, auto component and glass products industries.

"We are confident that because our work on cartels... has given clarity in the market on what collusion entails and what kind of acts falls within prohibited practices, we can now step up our efforts to the next level," Economic Development Minister, Ebrahim Patel, told parliament.

Patel, who oversees competition authorities, said the amendments make it a criminal offence for directors or managers of a firm to collude with their competitors to fix prices, divide markets among themselves or collude in tenders or to acquiesce in collusion.

He said the new laws will not be applied retrospectively.

On mergers, Patel said the government was still in dispute with Coca-Cola and its partners SAB Miller over their plans to combine three existing soft-drink bottlers, citing possible job cuts and limited market access for smaller soft drink producers.

Patel also said a joint development agreement on a proposed new Chinese auto plant would be signed in Beijing this Sunday.

If the project passes feasibility studies, it would be the first new light passenger assembly plant to be built in South Africa in 40 years, Patel said.

With an initial capacity for 50,000 cars and trucks a year, the new plant is a deal between South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation and Beijing Automotive International Group. It would be located in the Eastern Cape province, and construction is expected to be completed by 2018 if approved. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)