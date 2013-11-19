UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African business confidence remained in negative territory in the fourth quarter of the year, with retailers particularly downbeat about prevailing conditions in the economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The RMB/BER business confidence index, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research, edged up just one point to 43 in Q4 compared with the previous three months, still below the 50 level separating expansion and contraction.
"Ultimately, a more vigorous recovery in the world economy and an improved domestic political and economic context are required to put the economy on a higher growth path," a statement said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources