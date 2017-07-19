FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
South Africa's CPI slows to 5.1 percent year/year in June
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 8:12 AM / in a day

South Africa's CPI slows to 5.1 percent year/year in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 5.1 percent year-on-year in June from 5.4 percent in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.2 percent year-on-year inflation print.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was at 4.8 percent year-on-year in June, unchanged from in May, while on a month-on-month basis the rate rose to 0.4 percent in June from 0.1 percent in May. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.