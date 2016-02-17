* Retail sales rise 4.1 percent y/y in December

* Inflation breaches cenbank target, stokes rate hike bets

* Finmin expected to detail expenditure cuts next week (Adds economists, retail sales figures)

By Mfuneko Toyana

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 South Africa could dodge a recession as an uptick in retail sales is likely to keep the economy afloat, economists said, but rising interest rates aimed at containing inflation remained a threat to growth.

South Africa's economic growth is this year seen falling below 1 percent, hurt by power shortages, rising labour costs, a fall in commodities prices and a drought.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday South Africa's worst drought on record risks tipping an already weak economy into recession as rising agricultural imports feed into rising inflation.

But economists said on Wednesday robust retail sales, which expanded 4.1 percent year-on-year in December largely due to spending on small-ticket items, would soften the bite of higher lending rates and weak growth.

"We are quite bearish on growth and we believe there are upside risks ... we don't see outright recession, more so in consumer spending," First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca told Reuters.

"It's the lipstick effect, where consumers opt not to buy big ticket items and rather buy things that make them feel better, like clothing and lipstick."

However, rising inflation pose a risk to economic growth as the central bank could raise interest rates to contain higher consumer prices.

Data on Wednesday showed headline inflation breaching the central bank's upper target range in January, rising above market expectations to 6.2 percent year-on-year.

South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) hiked rates by 50 basis points to 6.75 percent at its first meeting of 2016 as it sought to keep inflation below its 6 percent target despite weak economic growth .

"Elevated inflation will add to the dilemma facing the SARB," Capital Economics said in a note. "While weak demand will make tightening monetary policy painful, we still expect that the Bank will raise rates to 7.25 percent by the end of the year in an effort to burnish its inflation-fighting credentials."

The central bank sees growth stuttering to only 0.9 percent in 2016 from a previous forecast of 1.5 percent, above the International Monetary Fund's expectations of 0.7 percent and ratings agencies prediction of a close shave with recession this year.

Rising inflation also risks bloating the state's already large wage bill in the next two years, putting further strain on the budget after the government agreed last year to above inflation pay rises for state employees.

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to announce large expenditure cuts to ward off credit downgrades by rating's agencies when he delivers his budget speech on Feb. 24. (Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Raissa Kasolowsky)