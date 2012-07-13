JOHANNESBURG, July 13 A South African train
carrying coal for export to Mozambique smashed into a truck on
Friday but there was no derailment, the state rail operator
said.
Transnet freight rail spokesman Michael Asefovitz said the
indicent took place in eastern Mapumalanga province between the
city of Nelspruit and the Mozambique border. The coal was
destined for the Indian Ocean port of Maputo.
At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in the
collision, local emergency services reported.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)