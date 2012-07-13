FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 At least 19 people were killed and 20 injured after a train collided with a truck in northeast South Africa, local radio said on Friday.
Radio reports said a goods train had collided with a truck in Mpumalanga province, a major coal-producing region. They gave no further details. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Edible drones filled with food, water or medicine could soon become indispensable in humanitarian emergencies by delivering live-saving supplies to remote areas hit by natural disasters or conflict, their designers said on Monday.
DUSHANBE, Feb 20 What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt.