JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Three people were killed when the small plane they were travelling in crashed near a landing strip in the South African province of KwaZulu Natal on Saturday, emergency services said.

"The plane is apparently burnt beyond recognition," Santi Steinmann, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, told Reuters.

She said the plane was either a four- or six-seater aircraft and went down at Camperdown in the coastal province.

