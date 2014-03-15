UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Three people were killed when the small plane they were travelling in crashed near a landing strip in the South African province of KwaZulu Natal on Saturday, emergency services said.
"The plane is apparently burnt beyond recognition," Santi Steinmann, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, told Reuters.
She said the plane was either a four- or six-seater aircraft and went down at Camperdown in the coastal province.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders