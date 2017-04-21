BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
JOHANNESBURG, April 21 At least 17 school children were killed when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a truck and exploded into a ball of fire in Mpumalanga province, north of the capital Pretoria, emergency services said on Friday.
"The number now is at least 17 fatalities," Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesman said.
About 20 children were in the minibus when it collided with the truck, he said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22