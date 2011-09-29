HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector quickened to 6.06 percent year-on-year in August from 5.65 percent in July, central bank data showed on Thursday. Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply accelerated to 6.22 percent year-on-year compared with a slightly revised 5.59 percent in July. Economists surveyed by Reuters last week forecast private sector credit would be at 5.46 percent year-on-year in August while growth in M3 was seen at 5.45 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda and Vuyani Ndaba)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business