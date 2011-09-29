JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector quickened to 6.06 percent year-on-year in August from 5.65 percent in July, central bank data showed on Thursday. Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply accelerated to 6.22 percent year-on-year compared with a slightly revised 5.59 percent in July. Economists surveyed by Reuters last week forecast private sector credit would be at 5.46 percent year-on-year in August while growth in M3 was seen at 5.45 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda and Vuyani Ndaba)