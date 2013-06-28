UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, June 28 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector slowed to 9.05 percent year-on-year in May, from 9.13 percent in April, central bank data showed on Friday.
Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also braked, coming in at 9.75 percent year-on-year from 9.98 percent in April.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth to slow to 9.1 percent and money supply to 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources