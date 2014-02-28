JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 8.16 percent year-on-year in January from 6.14 percent in December, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also quickened to 6.41 percent from 6.15 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)