JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 9.77 percent year-on-year in July, from a revised 8.63 percent in June, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply was at 6.86 percent, from a revised 7.26 percent in June.

Economists had expected credit growth to quicken to 9.0 percent and money supply to slow to 7.05 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)