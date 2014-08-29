UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 9.77 percent year-on-year in July, from a revised 8.63 percent in June, central bank data showed on Friday.
The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply was at 6.86 percent, from a revised 7.26 percent in June.
Economists had expected credit growth to quicken to 9.0 percent and money supply to slow to 7.05 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources