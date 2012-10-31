* Replaces Iran shipments with Saudi Arabia, Angola, Nigeria
* S.Africa in talks with EU to find solution
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa suspended all
imports of crude oil from Iran for a fourth month in September,
data showed on Wednesday, as Pretoria continued to steer away
from Iranian shipments because of European insurance sanctions.
In May, imports from Iran stood at 285,524 tonnes, but since
June Africa's biggest economy has replaced shipments from Iran
with crude from other suppliers, especially Saudi Arabia.
South Africa used to import a quarter of its crude from Iran
but has come under Western pressure to cut the shipments as part
of sanctions designed to halt Tehran's suspected pursuit of
nuclear weapons.
The major supplier in September was Saudi Arabia, with
shipments from the Middle East country at 759,643 tonnes. Other
crude imports originated in Angola, Nigeria and the United Arab
Emirates, with shipments totalling 1.76 million tonnes.
Even though the United States granted South Africa an
exemption from financial sanctions after cuts in Iranian
imports, Pretoria is still facing problems because of European
Union sanctions preventing insurance companies from underwriting
Iranian shipments.
The EU has not granted any waivers, even though South Africa
has been lobbying Brussels because of the impact on its fuel
supplies.
Some South African refineries are designed to treat
Iranian-type crude only, and refiners and the government have
said the country will be hard-pressed to replace those supplies
with other products indefinitely.
Any disruption to crude imports could hit fuel supplies in
South Africa, which has suffered shortages in the last year
because of strikes and refinery problems.
Refiners in South Africa include Shell, BP,
Total, Chevron, petrochemicals group Sasol
, and Engen, which is majority-owned by Malaysian state
oil group Petronas.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)