EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 South Africa's competition watchdog has recommended a fine equal to 10 percent of annual turnover for several banks, including Citigroup, Nomura and Standard Bank, for rigging the rand currency, it said on Wednesday.
The Competition Commission said it had concluded an investigation into whether banks colluded by using an instant messaging chat room called "ZAR Domination", to coordinate their trading activities when giving quotes to customers who buy or sell currencies.
ZAR is the code for the South African rand used in financial markets.
The Commission said it has now referred the case to tribunal for prosecution. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.