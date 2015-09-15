PRETORIA, Sept 15 South Africa's current account
deficit narrowed for the fourth consecutive quarter to 3.1
percent of GDP in the second quarter of the year from a
shortfall of 4.7 percent in the first three months of 2015, the
central bank said on Tuesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 4.0 percent
gap for the second quarter.
South Africa's weakened rand currency, which has fallen over
10 percent against the dollar in 2015, helped lift exports
during the quarter, while the subdued growth in the value of
imports also contributed to the improved trade balance, the
Reserve Bank said in its September quarterly bulletin.
"The positive trade balance in the second quarter of 2015
largely reflected increased global demand alongside the
depreciated external value of the rand," the bank noted.
