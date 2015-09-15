(Adds spending growth, rand reaction, inflation)
PRETORIA, Sept 15 South Africa's current account
deficit narrowed for the fourth consecutive quarter in the
second three months of 2015, the central bank said on Tuesday,
with the weak currency helping to boost exports while growth in
imports slowed.
In its September quarterly bulletin, the Reserve Bank also
said spending growth in Africa's most industrialised economy
shrunk in the second quarter of 2015, due mainly to a slowdown
in spending by households as consumer confidence showed a
consistent decline and growth of real incomes slowed.
The current account shortfall narrowed at 3.1 percent of GDP
in Q2 compared to a 4.7 percent deficit in the first three
months of 2015, with a persistent decline in the rand helping to
boost volumes of South African exports in platinum, gold, iron
ore, chemical products and vehicles
"The lower domestic price of petrol and a further moderation
in food price inflation underpinned the purchasing power of the
household sector," the bank said.
It warned, however, that consumer inflation pressures were
expected to intensify due to higher global oil prices, rising
food costs, and double-digit electricity tariff hikes.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 4.0 percent
gap for the second quarter.
The rand gained 0.56 percent in response to the
data, touching a session low of 13.4100 to the dollar.
South Africa's weakened rand currency, which has fallen over
10 percent against the dollar in 2015, helped lift exports
during the quarter, while the subdued growth in the value of
imports also contributed to the improved trade balance, the
Reserve Bank said in its September quarterly bulletin.
"The positive trade balance in the second quarter of 2015
largely reflected increased global demand alongside the
depreciated external value of the rand," the bank noted.
Export volumes rose most notably in platinum, gold, iron
ore, chemical products and vehicles, the report said.
The bank warned, however, that consumer inflation pressures
were expected to intensify due to higher global oil prices,
rising food costs, and double-digit electricity tariff hikes,
further weighing on household which was constrained by
consistently low levels consumer and a lack of growth in real
incomes.
