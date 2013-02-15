JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 De Beers, a unit of Anglo
American , said it is spending 20 billion rand
($2.27 billion) on a new underground diamond mine that will
become the largest in South Africa.
The planned investment is a rare vote of confidence in South
Africa's mining sector, which was rocked last year by a wave of
violent wildcat strikes.
Anglo American's platinum arm, Anglo American Platinum
, is seeking to mothball two of its South African mines
and cut up to 14,000 jobs, in the teeth of fierce political and
union resistance, as it attempts to restore its profits.
The diamond mining company and marketer said it would create
3,000 jobs at the new underground mine at Venetia, which is
currently operating as an open-cast operation, in Limpopo
Province, in the north of the country.
De Beers said the new mine would extend the life of Venetia
until 2042 and replace the open pit as South Africa's largest
diamond mine.
Philippe Mellier, CEO of the De Beers Group, said the
investment would enable the company to provide greater certainty
around long-term supply.
"This new underground mine will provide a large and
predictable supply of rough diamonds for decades to come."
Anglo American on Friday posted a sharp drop in 2012
earnings, hit by tumbling earnings from all core units and
writedowns to the value of its troubled platinum assets and the
flagship Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil.