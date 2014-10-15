JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 Diamond producer De Beers
has signed a three-year wage deal with South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Anglo American unit said
on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding strikes that have plagued the
rest of the mining industry.
The agreement comes after the two sides initially hit a
deadlock during negotiations, forcing the government labour
mediator to step in and handle discussions.
"The discussions were undertaken over several months in a
peaceful fashion within the framework of South Africa's
progressive labour legislation," De Beers chief executive
Phillip Barton said in a statement.
The wage deal includes a 9 percent basic pay increase for
lower level employees while higher level workers receive an
overall package increase of the same margin.
The deal, which affects about 1,700 workers, also includes a
housing subsidy for employees owning homes in areas surrounding
De Beers' four operations.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter)