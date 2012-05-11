By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 11 Comments from South
Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, defending separate
racial states during apartheid set off a storm of criticism on
Friday from people still living with the legacy of decades of
racial oppression.
Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, De Klerk
apologised for the racial policies of the white-minority
government that oppressed the black majority, but defended
separate states for blacks and whites.
"I have made the most profound apology... about the
injustices which were wrought by apartheid," he told Amanpour.
"What I haven't apologised for is the original concept of nation
states."
He was referring to the homeland system that once divided
South Africa into states for different ethnic groups.
Thirteen percent of the land was reserved for blacks, who
made up about 80 percent of the population, while whites held
almost all of the rest. Apartheid laws also required blacks to
hold permits to live and work in white areas.
De Klerk received the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Nelson
Mandela in 1993 but was later criticised by Mandela, who became
South Africa's first black president in 1994, for not renouncing
apartheid.
"To justify apartheid in 2012? Wow!" Gugulethethu Mthembu
wrote on Twitter.
Others challenged de Klerk, who was awarded the Nobel Prize
for releasing Mandela in 1990 and allowing multi-racial
elections four years later, to make such remarks in Soweto, the
largest of South Africa's black townships.
"Can FW de Klerk come home and repeat those words he said on
Amanpour in front of a live audience in Soweto," Florence Masebe
tweeted. Others called on him to return his Nobel prize.
In the interview, De Klerk said apartheid was "morally
repugnant" and added that, with hindsight, his party should have
instituted reforms earlier.
Even though it has been 18 years since apartheid ended, it
remains the source of deep division in the "Rainbow Nation".
According to Statistics South Africa, 29 percent of blacks
are unemployed compared with 5.9 percent of whites, while IHS
Global Insight, an economic consultancy, estimates that whites
have an average income nearly seven times that of blacks.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)