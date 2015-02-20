JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South Africa has fined German's Deutsche Bank 10 million rand ($857,743) for not having appropriate anti-money laundering measures, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank also said in a statement that it fined a local bank Capitec Bank 5 million rand for failing to comply with security laws.

($1 = 11.6585 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)