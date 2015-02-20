(Adds Capitec statement)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South Africa has fined
German's Deutsche Bank 10 million rand ($857,743) for
not having appropriate anti-money laundering measures, the
central bank said on Friday.
The central bank also said in a statement that it fined a
local bank Capitec Bank 5 million rand for failing to
comply with security laws.
Under the law, banks are required to have verifiable
customer identity details and to also report cash transactions
above 25,000 rand to the Financial Intelligence Centre, which
fights the funding of terrorism.
Deutsche confirmed in a statement that it did not fully
comply with law.
Capitec - which failed to report cash transactions above
25,000 rand - said that it did not comply with the cash
threshold outlined by the law.
Its chief executive Gerrie Fourie admitted in a statement
that it was an error in reporting and that Capitec fully
understood the need for the Reserve Bank ruling.
($1 = 11.6585 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)