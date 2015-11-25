JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved a merger between London-based spirit maker Diageo and local firm Brandhouse Beverages.

The competition watchdog approved the deal on condition that the new entity, to trade as DHN in South Africa, replaced most of the 451 jobs that would be shed by Brandhouse as a result of the merger. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)