(Corrects story published Nov 25 story to show Diageo acquired Brandhouse)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved the purchase by London-based spirit maker Diageo of the 50 percent stake it did not have in local firm Brandhouse Beverages from beer maker Heineken .

The competition watchdog approved the deal on condition that there is no net reduction of jobs in South Africa. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)