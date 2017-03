JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's Discovery said on Tuesday it plans a rights issue to raise as much as 5 billion rand ($429 million) to finance expansion, sending its shares down nearly 4 percent.

Discovery is offering the new shares at 90 rand each, compared with the 111.50 rand its stock was trading at on the Johannesburg stock exchange at 0709GMT.

