JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African insurer
Discovery said on Monday it would spend 155 million
pounds ($246 million) to purchase the 25 percent stake in
Britain's Prudential Health Holdings it did not already hold.
Discovery, which initially got into the UK business through
a joint venture with Prudential Assurance Company, said it would
partly fund the acquisition through debt.
The UK operation, ranked No. 4 in the private health
insurance market, is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned
premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over the next
five years.
Discovery's shares were up nearly 2 percent at 0928 GMT,
outpacing a 0.7 percent rise by Johannesburg's Top-40 index
