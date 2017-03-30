JOHANNESBURG, March 30 Drought conditions
associated with an El Nino weather pattern are likely to reoccur
in a few months time, the South African government said on
Thursday.
"The next summer season has increased the likelihood for the
development of El Nino conditions which are often associated
with drought and water scarcity as seen recently in South
Africa," the government said in a statement.
The previous El Nino, which faded in May of last year,
brought widespread drought to southern Africa, hitting crop
production and fuelling inflation across the region while
leaving millions in need of food aid.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Susan Fenton)