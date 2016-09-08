CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa remains in the grip of a drought that has reduced the national cattle herd by 15 percent with no relief in sight, a government task team said on Thursday.

The long-range forecast showed below normal rainfall expected and "therefore little relief is anticipated in the coming months," local government minister Des van Rooyen, chairman of an inter-ministerial task team on drought, told a media briefing in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)