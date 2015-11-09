* South Africa faces worst drought in two decades
* Subsistence farmers must sell cattle, a traditional asset
* Drought may have political impact ahead of 2016 local
elections
By Ed Stoddard
AMAJUBA, South Africa, Nov 9 Cattle are the
traditional asset by which Nampie Motloung, a subsistence black
South African farmer, has long measured his wealth. But a
blistering drought has made them a liability.
"I have no choice but to sell some of my cows. I must do it
before they die," Motloung, 62, told Reuters as his 30-strong
herd ambled in the distance across the parched landscape.
"It pains me to do so. My cattle are my family's
inheritance," he said.
The wealth of small-scale farmers and the dreams of emerging
black commercial farmers are evaporating as South Africa's worst
drought since the end of apartheid rule in 1994 scorches the
land.
The state's response could be politically crucial. The
ruling African National Congress (ANC) government relies heavily
on rural areas and local elections loom next year.
KwaZulu Natal province, an ANC stronghold where Motloung
resides and the Zulu heartland where President Jacob Zuma hails
from, is one of the worst affected.
It has already been declared a disaster for water shortages,
which will allow it to access some of the 364 million rand ($26
million) the National Treasury has allocated this financial year
for immediate disaster relief.
Driving through the rolling hills of the province's Amajuba
district reveals a stark landscape, the green foliage of hardy
thorn trees unfolding over brown and withered fields.
Along one dusty road, a Reuters crew saw a dying cow stuck
in the hardening mud, its head beneath the wire of a fence where
it had tried to get a last drink from a vanishing puddle.
SELL OR STARVE
After drought last year cut South Africa's staple maize crop
by a third, a powerful El Nino weather pattern - which typically
heralds poor rains for the region - is forecast to persist for
most of the summer and perhaps extend into the autumn.
South African livestock farmers were urged by the government
last week to cut herd sizes as sizzling temperatures suck
moisture from pastures, leaving them without the grass or
nutrients to accommodate numbers that in some cases have been
built up for decades as a store of family wealth.
Commercial agriculture is also affected, including new black
farmers who have benefited from a government drive to redress
the racial imbalances of the past by buying white-owned farms
for redistribution to Africans.
Critics say many of the transferred farms have failed as
new-comers lack capital and skills. But there have been success
stories, notably in KwaZulu Natal.
Analysts say if some of them start failing because of the
drought it could erode the ANC's rural base.
"Some of the medium-sized farmers in KwaZulu Natal have been
a success story and so it would be quite a blow to the party if
they failed now even if it doesn't seem fair because it is
weather-related," said political analyst Nic Borain.
Talent Cele, an affable 27-year-old Zulu with a
self-proclaimed passion for working the land, is one of the new
black farmers who is desperate for rain.
The almost 600-hectare farm he manages - formerly
white-owned, being worked by a black cooperative - is bleeding
its cattle in a vicious cycle.
"I have to sell cattle to buy feed because we have been
advised to reduce the numbers. But feed is expensive and I also
want to plant maize to feed the cows but I cannot. It is too
dry," he told Reuters.
Yellow maize, used mostly for animal feed, has been
hitting year highs above 3,000 rand a tonne, according to
Thomson Reuters' data, because of the weather.
Cele has been selling 25 cattle a month, bringing his herd
size to 225 from around 350. The average price for a good animal
has also fallen to 6,000 rand from 10,000.
PERFECT STORM
The ANC's political problems are also rooted in its
perceived failure to deliver basic services such as water and
decent roads to many black communities, a situation that has
given rise to regular riots by frustrated residents.
Decaying infrastructure in water utilities has also become
glaringly apparent recently, raising the risk of shortages.
By contrast, in parts of rural KwaZulu Natal the ANC has
delivered admirably, solidifying its political support in the
Zulu countryside. But its remaining shortcomings there may be
amplified by the drought.
"It's a perfect storm for the ANC as the evidence of the
state of the water supply and a natural catastrophe converge,"
said Borain.
Back at Motloung's plot, he complains that his family must
fetch water hundreds of metres (yards) away from a pump at
Cele's farm. And his dam has dried up, so his cattle have to be
watered laboriously by hand.
"I have gone to the local council but they have done
nothing," he said.
($1 = 14.1445 rand)
(Additional reporting by Siyabonga Sishi; Editing by James
Macharia and Susan Thomas)