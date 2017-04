JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 The South African Weather Service said on Thursday that 2015 was the driest calendar year since complete nationwide records began in 1904, underscoring the severity of a drought that threatens the staple maize crop and economic growth.

The data showed that annual average rainfall in South Africa 2015 was 403 mm, about a third below the annual average from 1904 to 2015 of 608 mm. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)