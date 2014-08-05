(Updates with no miners trapped)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 A 5.3 magnitude earthquake
hit central South Africa on Tuesday, killing at least one man
who died when a wall collapsed on top of him, according to
emergency services.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor was centred in
Orkney, a town around 120 km (70 miles) southwest of
Johannesburg, an area with a high concentration of deep gold
mines.
"One of the buildings collapsed on a man believed to be in
his 30s ... by the time paramedics arrived there was nothing
they could do for him," Werner Vermaak, spokesman for emergency
service provider ER24, told local television.
ER24 and South African rescue services confirmed that no
miners were trapped underground, alleviating earlier concerns
that workers were stuck in shafts.
Officials at AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold
, Gold Fields and Sibanye Gold said
they had felt the tremors in their headquarters but had so far
received no reports of anything untoward in their mines.
The area around Johannesburg is not prone to seismic
activity but it is home to some of the deepest gold mines in the
world. The quake is the largest in the southern Africa region
since a 7.0 tremor in Zimbabwe in 2006.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley and Joe Brock; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)