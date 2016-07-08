BRIEF-Egypt's CIB reports consolidated Q4 net profit of 1.55 bln Egyptian pounds
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
(Fixes typo in headline)
JOHANNESBURG, July 8 South Africa is slightly more optimistic about economic growth this year, but this will not be enough to create jobs as envisaged in government plans, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday cut South Africa's 2016 growth forecast to barely above zero percent and said the central bank should resist the temptation to raise interest rates further.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y