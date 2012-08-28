PRETORIA Aug 28 South Africa's economic growth
quickened to 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012 on a
seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with a 2.7
percent rise in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at
3.0 percent in the second quarter from 2.1 percent in the first
quarter.
A Reuters poll of 15 economists forecast quarter-on-quarter
growth of 3.3 percent in the second quarter while year-on-year
expansion was seen at 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)