PRETORIA Aug 28 South Africa's economic growth quickened to 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with a 2.7 percent rise in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at 3.0 percent in the second quarter from 2.1 percent in the first quarter.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.3 percent in the second quarter while year-on-year expansion was seen at 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)