* $6 bln capital inflows since inclusion in WGBI
* Unsecured credit exposure up 6 pct
* Amnesty for bad credit records could choke credit
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
PRETORIA, Oct 29 South Africa's stuttering
economy and frequent strikes may lead to further sovereign
rating downgrades and the exclusion of its bond market from the
Citibank global bond index, the country's central bank said on
Tuesday.
Foreign investors hold about 37 percent of government debt,
the Reserve Bank said in its regular Financial Stability Review.
"Further downgrades could trigger a negative reaction from
investors, especially since it might bring South Africa's credit
rating closer to the benchmark that Citibank uses to exclude
countries from its World Government Bond Index (WGBI)."
South Africa's bond market has received 60 billion rand
($6.1 billion) in inflows since joining the influential index in
October last year. Inclusion in the index - tracked by an
estimated $2 trillion worth of funds - is viewed as a seal of
approval for Africa's biggest economy.
But a spate of strikes in the bellwether mining and auto
sectors has hit economic growth prospects while a pullback in
unsecured lending has hurt consumer spending.
The Reserve Bank also said closer monitoring of non-banking
credit providers, also known as shadow banking, was necessary
because of the liquidity and credit risks they posed to the
wider financial system.
A segment the Reserve Bank calls Other Financial
Intermediaries - including both regulated financial institutions
and shadow banking companies - makes up 22 percent of total
financial assets and less than 10 percent of total credit
extended.
CREDIT AMNESTY
The central bank said the banking sector's total gross
credit exposure grew by 9.8 percent in the year to June 2013
while impaired advances, or bad debts, fell 2.3 percent, a
smaller contraction compared to the 10.9 percent in the previous
period.
Total unsecured credit exposure expanded 6.3 percent to
468.7 billion rand in July from 441 billion in December 2012,
most of it was in credit cards and overdraft facilities.
South African legislators want credit bureaux to remove some
names of people with bad records from their books, especially
for those that have already paid up, to free them up to take out
fresh loans. The move has been criticised as a government ploy
to win votes at elections in 2014.
Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the
proposal could have the effect of forcing banks to tighten
lending. "Amnesties lead to other amnesties. You have an amnesty
now and a few years down the line people will ask, 'Give me some
more'," he said at a presentation of the report.
"If we are not careful, we will find that we actually choke
the flow of credit into the real sector of the economy at the
time when everybody else in the world is struggling to get
credit flowing."
($1 = 9.8335 South African rand)
