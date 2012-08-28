* Mining jumps but labour strife threatens the sector
* Third-quarter outlook weak on mining woes

By Stella Mapenzauswa
PRETORIA, Aug 28 South Africa's second-quarter
economic growth quickened just slightly less than the market
expected, boosted by a surprise jump in mining and suggesting
the central bank could hold rates steady next month.
Africa's biggest economy grew by 3.2 percent on a
quarter-on-quarter basis and adjusted for seasonal factors in
the second quarter, just below market expectations of 3.3
percent growth, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.
On a year-on-year and unadjusted basis, growth jumped to 3
percent from 2.1 percent in the first quarter, overshooting
market expectations of 2.7 percent.
Economists had expected growth to accelerate to 3.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter but manufacturing and electricity dragged on
the number.
Manufacturing output contracted by 1 percent in the second
quarter from a 7.7 percent expansion previously.
On the other hand, mining registered a surprise 31.2 percent
jump, coming off a low base of -16.8 percent in Q1.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets in
late September and the bank may choose to keep rates steady
after a 50 basis point reduction in July and as it waits to see
the effect of mining labour woes on the economy.
"The strong number suggests that the MPC will remain
cautious on the domestic demand outlook but will still find it
hard - and too early - to cut in September, with November the
more likely time" said Peter Attard Montalto of Nomura, citing
the likelihood of more negative data by the November.
South Africa's platinum belt has been hit by labour clashes
that left 44 people dead at a Lonmin mine this month,
while gold producers are facing a threat from wage hike
demands.
The outlook for growth is weak, with the Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan saying he will cut his 2.7 percent growth
forecast in October.
The festering euro zone crisis is likely to continue its
drag on exports, while domestic labour strife should depress
growth in the third quarter.
"Looking ahead to the third quarter, it is safe to say that
the strikes taking place in platinum at the moment, coming out
of Lonmin, mean that mining production in the third quarter is
going to do very poorly," said Gina Schoeman, lead economist at
Absa Capital.
