PRETORIA Dec 1 South Africa's economic imbalances have grown "more uncomfortable" and growth is unlikely to rebound enough to significantly ease budget and current account deficits without separate policy adjustments, the central bank said on Monday.

The South African Reserve Bank also said in its December monetary policy review that it was choosing to adjust policy slowly.

"Policy adjustment through a lower inflation rate and gradual fiscal consolidation will help over time to ease the current account deficit to more sustainable levels, while contributing to lower long-term costs of borrowing," the central bank said.

Africa's most developed economy is running huge shortfalls on its budget and current accounts. That makes it vulnerable to shifts in global investor appetite, since the current account is generally funded by portfolio inflows.

The Reserve Bank reiterated that financial conditions had become less hospitable for countries with large funding requirements because of policy normalisation in the United States.

The volatile rand remains the biggest risk to the inflation outlook. The Reserve Bank said monetary policy adjustment will ensure that inflation remains under control.

The release of worse-than-expected current account data on Friday hit the rand, which the central bank says may weaken further.

The Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.75 percent this year. It left rates unchanged at its last two policy meetings, in an effort to support lacklustre economic growth.