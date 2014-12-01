BRIEF-Japan Retail Fund Investment completes acquisition of two properties for totaling 13.45 bln yen
* Says it completes acquisition of two properties located in Osaka and Okinawa for totaling 13.45 billion yen on March 17
PRETORIA Dec 1 South Africa's economic imbalances have grown "more uncomfortable" and growth is unlikely to rebound enough to significantly ease budget and current account deficits without separate policy adjustments, the central bank said on Monday.
The South African Reserve Bank also said in its December monetary policy review that it was choosing to adjust policy slowly.
"Policy adjustment through a lower inflation rate and gradual fiscal consolidation will help over time to ease the current account deficit to more sustainable levels, while contributing to lower long-term costs of borrowing," the central bank said.
Africa's most developed economy is running huge shortfalls on its budget and current accounts. That makes it vulnerable to shifts in global investor appetite, since the current account is generally funded by portfolio inflows.
The Reserve Bank reiterated that financial conditions had become less hospitable for countries with large funding requirements because of policy normalisation in the United States.
The volatile rand remains the biggest risk to the inflation outlook. The Reserve Bank said monetary policy adjustment will ensure that inflation remains under control.
The release of worse-than-expected current account data on Friday hit the rand, which the central bank says may weaken further.
The Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.75 percent this year. It left rates unchanged at its last two policy meetings, in an effort to support lacklustre economic growth. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Larry King)
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 6.61 billion yen
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or int