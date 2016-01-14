(adds details and quotes)
CAPE TOWN Jan 14 Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan said on Thursday that South Africa's economy would not
slip into recession, rejecting predictions by some economists
that sharp falls in the rand pointed to a contraction this year.
"We are growing as an economy, we are not going into a
recession. But we are not growing fast enough," Gordhan told a
media briefing after a cabinet meeting.
The rand, among the most volatile of major emerging market
currencies, slumped to a record low of 17.9950 to the dollar
during Asian trade on Monday on fears that China wanted to
weaken its currency aggressively, though it has since recovered
some ground.
The depreciation has, however, helped the export prospects
of Africa's most developed economy and, combined with a sharply
lower global oil price, has helped to alleviate pressure on
South Africa's current account.
Gordhan, who returned as finance minister in December, said
he would be meeting with the central bank to discuss how to deal
with the challenges of growth.
In 2010, Gordhan wrote a letter to then-Reserve Bank
governor Gill Marcus asking the central bank to be mindful of
employment and growth alongside its price stability and
inflation mandate.
"We will certainly be meeting regularly with the Reserve
Bank and look at the current environment to see how we approach
challenges," Gordhan said.
The National Treasury has set a growth target of 1.5 percent
for 2015, though quarterly data have suggested this may be hard
to achieve.
