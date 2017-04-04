JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's No.4 bank by value Nedbank said on Tuesday it was in good shape and well-prepared to deal with the volatility and pressure of sovereign rating downgrades.

S&P cut South Africa's credit rating to junk status on Monday, saying the dismissal by Zuma of a respected finance minister heralded a damaging policy shift. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)