JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South Africa's ecomony is going to have two tough years ahead, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Friday.

"The 2015 budget is about making choices. Some times those choices can be tough," Nene told an business breakfast. "This requires a shift to a growth trajectory led by investment, not consumption."