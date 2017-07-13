South Africa to partially privatise some state firms - Gigaba

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Thursday the private sector should have greater ownership of struggling state-owned enterprises, an ideological shift by the left-leaning African National Congress (ANC).

In a fourteen point economic plan to kick-start growth, Gigaba said that as part of "state-owned entity reforms" the finance ministry would implement a "private sector participation framework" by March 2018. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)