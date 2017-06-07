By Mfuneko Toyana
| JOHANNESBURG, June 7
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South African bonds priced
in a higher likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut by the
central bank sooner than anticipated after the economy
unexpectedly slipped into recession and raised the risk of
further credit downgrades.
Forward rate markets on Wednesday were pricing in a
nearly 30 percent chance of a 50 basis point interest rate cut
at the next policy meeting in July, up from a 9 percent
probability seen before the May policy meeting.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has treaded a cautious
policy path in the last 18 months, keeping benchmark rates on
hold at 7 percent while signalling it had reached the end of a
tightening cycle that began in early 2014.
The bank may however be pushed to act to save the economy by
cutting lending rates sooner than planned to make money cheaper
in a bid to boost consumer spending, analysts said.
Data on Tuesday showed the economy contracted by 0.7 percent
in the first quarter of 2017 after shrinking 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of last year.
At its policy meeting in May, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja
Kganyago played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs,
citing risks to inflation posed by currency volatility in light
of domestic political uncertainty and credit ratings
downgrades.
Economists also said risks to inflation and the currency,
posed by large capital and trade deficits, had faded.
"For a whole host of reasons the prospect of a rate cut has
definitely increased. The bank could very well prioritise
growth, putting it higher than has been case where inflation has
been front and centre," said director ETM Analytics George
Glynos.
"These traditional drags on the rand are no longer there and
as a result they will probably feel a lot more comfortable in
reducing interest rates."
The country's trade balance swung to a 11.4 billion rand
surplus in March and has remained in the black since then, while
the current account narrowed to a six-year low in the first
quarter.
"Cutting next year would be too late and that will have
driven the economy into a permanent recession," said senior
economist at Old Mutual Johann Els.
"Cutting rates now would potentially boost confidence and
the growth outlook and that would be positive for rating
expectations because the agencies have said they're looking for
growth possibilities that will aid fiscal sustainability."
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Mark Heinrich)