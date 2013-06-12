UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN, June 12 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday the government planned a shake-up of its "black economic empowerment" policies aimed at redressing the imbalances of white-minority apartheid rule.
Zuma also told parliament the state would take a hard line on labour unrest in the mining sector.
"Our law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to tolerate those who commit crime in the name of labour relations. They will face the full might of the law," he said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources