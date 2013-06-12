CAPE TOWN, June 12 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday the government planned a shake-up of its "black economic empowerment" policies aimed at redressing the imbalances of white-minority apartheid rule.

Zuma also told parliament the state would take a hard line on labour unrest in the mining sector.

"Our law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to tolerate those who commit crime in the name of labour relations. They will face the full might of the law," he said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)