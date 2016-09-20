JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 Creditors in Edcon have agreed to swap 21 billion rand ($1.5 billion) of debt for equity control of the struggling South African clothes retailer, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Taken private in a highly leveraged buyout by Bain 2007, Edcon has struggled to grow at a fast enough rate to pay down debt.

