UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South African retailer Edcon said more than 50 percent of the holders of 425 million euros ($469.71 million) of its 2019 notes have accepted a haircut as the operator of Edgars, CNA and Jet tries to restructure its debt.
Edcon, owned by buy-out firm Bain Capital, last month suspended a coupon payment and offered the holders of this debt a choice to exchange every claim of 1,000 euros for 400 euros of more secure debt or to have it converted to a combination of more secure debt and a portion equity.
($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.