JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South African retailer Edcon said more than 50 percent of the holders of 425 million euros ($469.71 million) of its 2019 notes have accepted a haircut as the operator of Edgars, CNA and Jet tries to restructure its debt.

Edcon, owned by buy-out firm Bain Capital, last month suspended a coupon payment and offered the holders of this debt a choice to exchange every claim of 1,000 euros for 400 euros of more secure debt or to have it converted to a combination of more secure debt and a portion equity.

($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)