* Vote is first for those with no memory of apartheid
* Zuma's popularity dented by Nkandla scandal
* But ANC political dominance likely to continue
* Rand may gain if election goes smoothly
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, May 7 South Africa holds its first
"Born Free" election on Wednesday although polls suggest the
allure of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as the
conqueror of apartheid will prevail even among voters with no
memory of white-minority rule.
Opinion polls in South Africa's Sunday Times over the last
two months have put ANC support at around 65 percent, only a
shade lower than the 65.9 percent it won in the 2009 election
that brought President Jacob Zuma to power.
The resilience of ANC support has surprised analysts who a
year ago were saying it could struggle at the polls as its
glorious past recedes into history and voters focus instead on
the sluggish economic growth and slew of scandals that have
typified Zuma's first term.
Africa's most sophisticated economy has struggled to recover
from a 2009 recession - its first since the 1994 demise of
apartheid - and the ANC's efforts to stimulate growth and tackle
25 percent unemployment have been hampered by powerful unions.
South Africa's top anti-graft agency accused Zuma this year
of "benefiting unduly" from a $23 million state-funded security
upgrade to his private home at Nkandla in rural KwaZulu-Natal
province that included a swimming pool and chicken run.
His personal approval ratings have dipped since the findings
by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. But at a news conference
this week to conclude the ANC election campaign, the 72-year-old
brushed aside suggestions the imbroglio was damaging the party.
"I'm not worried about Nkandla," Zuma said. "The people are
not worried about it. I think the people who are worried about
it is you guys, the media, and the opposition."
Besides being easy fodder for the cartoonists who have
revelled in the freedom of speech enshrined in the
post-apartheid constitution, Nkandla has exposed the gulf
between current and former ANC leaders, in particular Nelson
Mandela, South Africa's first black president, who died in
December.
It has also become the rallying cry for those who feel the
dominance of the ANC as it enters its third decade in power has
corrupted the 102-year-old former liberation movement's soul.
"It is not necessarily the huge sum paid by the public that
is the most corrupt aspect of Zuma's palatial rural estate," the
Business Day newspaper said in an editorial this week.
"It is how voraciously this wretched business has sucked in
so many others: ministers, bureaucrats, party officials and, as
the election hots up, ordinary loyalists."
Barring a major upset, the stock market and rand
should take the vote in their stride and could even gain if
South Africa's reputation for stability relative to other
emerging markets such as Brazil, Ukraine or Turkey is affirmed.
"Overall, the election is reassuringly boring," said Simon
Freemantle, an economist at Standard Bank in Johannesburg. "We
know who's going to win and we know there are not going to be
any radical policy changes. That is reassuring."
SOUTH AFRICA'S CHAVEZ
The ANC's nearest rival, the Democratic Alliance, polled
just 16.7 percent nationwide in 2009 and, even though it has
been gaining ground, is still seen too much as the political
home of privileged whites to have mass appeal.
Instead, the most spirited challenge has come from the
ultra-leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by expelled
ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema, who models himself on
Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, right down to the jaunty red beret.
In his final rally at a Pretoria soccer stadium, Malema, who
wants to nationalise banks and mines and seize white-owned farms
without compensation, lambasted everything from the Nkandla
issue to foreign investors and former colonial powers.
"London must know that we're not scared of the Queen," he
said to thunderous applause from the 30,000-strong crowd.
"Therefore, we shall not report to London. We will report to
the people. The people of South Africa will decide how business
is conducted in South Africa. We are taking everything."
However, even the EFF's noisy emergence is likely to have
minimal overall impact, with polls putting its support at 4-5
percent. But of 1.9 million "Born Free" voters aged 18-19 - its
key constituency - only one in three is registered.
The silver-tongued Malema himself is also likely to barred
from public office later this month if a court confirms a
provisional sequestration order imposed in February because of
16 million rand ($1.4 million) owed in unpaid taxes.
Polls open at 0500 GMT and close at 1900 GMT. A firm idea of
the outcome should be available by midday on May 8. Nearly 25.4
million voters out of a 53 million population have registered.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Mark Heinrich)