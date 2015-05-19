JOHANNESBURG May 19 Administrators of the
furniture arm of failed lender African Bank Investments said on
Tuesday creditors were paid 14 percent of what they were owed by
Ellerine Furnishers, which had debts of around 1.3 billion rand
($109 million).
Administrators Matuson Associates said they paid out 14
cents for each rand owed, higher than the previously anticipated
13 cents per rand.
Ellerine was forced into business rescue last year, which
allows for temporary protection from creditors, as parent
African Bank Investments crumbled under bad debts.
The administrators also said they were in talks with several
potential buyers for stores outside South Africa and may not
receive as much as they had previously anticipated.
Matuson Associates said last year they had received an
indicative offer of 400 million rand for Ellerine's stores in
other African countries from a listed South African retailer but
Matuson said he was no longer sure he would receive that amount.
"We're in talks with several parties," said Les Matuson, who
is in charge of the business rescue.
"I'm not sure we'll get the 400 million," he said but did
not elaborate on whether the previous offer had changed.
($1 = 11.9110 rand)
