JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 Mainstream Renewable Power
and U.K.-based private equity firm Actis launched a $1.9 billion
African renewable energy business on Tuesday, a project that
could help ease the continent's chronic electricity shortages.
The new company, Lekela Power, will aim to produce 700-900
megawatts of electricity in the next three years with wind and
solar projects earmarked for South Africa, Ghana and Egypt.
Mainstream, a Dublin-based clean-energy developer, will own
40 percent of Lekela Power with Actis holding the remaining 60
percent. Lekela will be funded over three years through a
combination of equity and debt, Actis said.
"With soaring demand and funding constraints, Africa's need
for renewable energy is pressing," Lucy Heintz, head of
Renewable Energy at Actis said a statement.
"While the region has significant natural and fossil fuel
resources a lack of long-term investment has led to a reliance
on emergency and short-term diesel generation."
Chronic electricity shortages are holding back Africa's
growth and keep millions trapped in poverty. Solving power
outages could boost Africa's GDP by up to 4 percent, according
to the African Development Bank.
South Africa, home to the continent's most developed
economy, is suffering from almost daily rolling blackouts as
utility Eskom struggles with aging infrastructure and lack of
funds to buy fuel for its power plants.
